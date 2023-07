JERUSALEM – Completely black front pages to tell a dark moment of Israeli democracy. Thus one of the protagonists of the mass protests against the justice reform has chosen to sound an alarm signal, buying the opening space of four of the main newspapers in the country – Yediot Achronot, Haaretz, Calcalist and even the freepress Israel Hayom, traditionally very close to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – to denounce the passage of the first part of the reform.

