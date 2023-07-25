Martinenghi ahead in the 50m breaststroke, Paltrinieri in the final in the 800m – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

The Italians in the race: Ceccon silver in the 100m backstroke, Quadarella silver in the 1500m. Martinenghi excellent batteries in the 50m breaststroke, Paltrinieri reaches the final in the 800m: The fastest batteries ever. Final of the 200m style, Popovici off the podium

Simona Quadarella silver in the 1500m, Thomas Ceccon after the gold in the 50m butterfly takes the silver medal in the 100m backstroke, behind the American Murphy by four thousandths. Big surprise in the 200 freestyle: the Romanian phenomenon Popovici is already on the podium, beaten by the Englishman Richards (1’44”30), the American Dean (1’44”32) and the Korean Hwang (1’44”42).

Tete Martinenghi is back in the water in the 50m breaststroke after the silver in the 100m that gassed him: in the heats he prints an excellent 26”64s, second overall time behind the usual Chinese Qin, already winner of the 100m. Simone Cerasuolo also qualified in the semifinal with him. The results always help, yesterday I fell asleep very late more for pain than for emotion – says Tete -, even in the 50s there is a man to go get, I will try, the reference to Chinese is the real surprise.

Yesterday’s races: Ceccon gold, Martinenghi silver, Setterosa feat

And finally, Greg is back. Captain Gregorio Paltrinieri (proud of his boys, Thomas is the most talented swimmer I know, I was thrilled to see them in the stands) leaves the murky waters of the Momochi Seaside Park basin, from which he managed to extract a silver in the 5km and a gold in the medley relay, and jumps into the pool for the 800m. The approach of the most abrupt. The heats have in fact frenetic rhythms, imposed in the session preceding him by the Australian Short, who take out an excellent victim, the German Wellbrock. Paltrinieri qualifies with the seventh fastest time, and will start in the final in lane 1 (the same as he triumphed a year ago in the 1500m at the World Championships in Budapest). the fastest 800m battery I’ve ever swum, with 7’45” I had the first time, now the last. It was the worst case scenario, having to go full speed ahead in the morning. I’m happy to have entered, it wasn’t obvious, Florian remained outside, and the hardships of the sea, with inadequate preparation for the many health problems I’ve had, make themselves felt. But tomorrow’s race will be different, Short seems impregnable. Luca De Tullio improved his personal but did not enter the final. Alberto Razzetti qualified in the final of the 200m butterfly, while the Olympic bronze medalist Federico Burdisso was eliminated in the heat.

Water polo, Settebello defeated on penalties

The Settebello World Cup ends in the quarter-finals: the Azzurri lose on penalties to Serbia 15-14, after being caught up with 48” from the end. On penalties, Mitrovic’s save on left-handed Damonte was decisive (previously also Di Somma’s shots were saved and immediately after Radulovic’s). It was a very physical match, of great intensity, what I expected – commented coach Sandro Campagna -. The boys were inside the match until the end, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. When you give your soul not a defeat, not a failure, an individual and collective growth path.

Where to see them

All the matches will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and for a fee on Sky Sport Summer. Heats at 3.30 am Italian (10.30 am local), semi-finals and finals from 1 pm in Italy (8 pm in Japan).

Battery every 3.30

50 early U



1. Qin (Cin) 26”34

2. Nicol Martinenghi 26”64 qualified in the semifinal

8. Simone Cerasuolo 27”06 qualified in the semifinal

200 freestyle d



1. O’Callaghan (Aus) 1’55”68

no Italian registered

200 butterfly U



1. Honda (Gia) 1’54”21

6. Alberto Razzetti 1’55”35 qualified in the final

18. Federico Burdisso 1’58”86 eliminated

800 U freestyle



1. Short (Off) 7’40”90

7. Gregorio Paltrinieri 7’44”89 qualified in the final

11. Luca De Tullio 7’46”86 eliminated

Semi-finals and finals from 1pm

200 freestyle U final



1. Richards (Ing) 1’44’’30

2. Dean (Usa) 1’44’’32

3. Hwang (Cor) 1’44’’42

no qualified Italian

1500 freestyle D final



1. Ledecki (USA) 15’26”27

2. Quadarella 15’43”31

3. Bing Li (Cin) 15’45”71

50 frog The semi-final



1. Martinenghi 26”74 qualified in the final

4. Cerasuolo 27”07 eliminated

100 back D final



1.McKeown (Aus) 57”53

2. Smith (Usa) 57’’78

3. Berkoff (Usa) 58’’25

100 back The final



1. Murphy (Gbr) 52’’22

2. Ceccon 52”27

3. Armstrong (One) 52”58

200 freestyle D semifinal 1



1. McIntosh (Can) 1’54’’67

2. Haughey (Hgk) 1’55’’48

3. Liu (Cin) 1’56”34

semifinal 2



1. Titmus (Aus) 1’54”64

2. O’Callaghan (Aus) 1’54”91

3. Sims (USA) 1’55”45

200 butterfly Semi-final 1



1. Foster (USA) 1’53”85

2. Marton (Ung) 1’54”54

3. Heilman (Usa) 1’54’’57

semifinal 2



1. Marchand (From) 1’54”21

2. Kharun (Can) 1’54’’28

3. Chmielewski (Pol) 1’54”36

5. Razzetti 1’55”00 eliminated

100 rana D finale



1. Meilutyte (Ltu) 1’04”62

2. Shoemaker (Usa) 1’05”84

3. Jacoby (Usa) 1’05’’94

