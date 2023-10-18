Israel-Hamas war, UN calls for truce. Israeli army: evacuate Gaza Strip. LIVE

“This terrorist attack carried out by Hamas and other jihadist groups was truly a horrible and inhuman act. There is total condemnation of what happened.” This was stated by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, speaking about the conflict in the Middle East with Nunzia De Girolamo on Avanti Popolo on Rai3. “I expressed it, and the Holy Father did it before me, and I must add that it was not sufficiently received. It was not perceived that the Pope had a very determined position of condemnation regarding what happened “, he precised. Speaking about the possibilities of mediation, he added: “I believe that first of all we need to limit the damage. The hostage problem is a fundamental point to resolve, and international mediation should help, dismantle and reduce the tension a little. It is difficult currently. I don’t know if there are ongoing negotiations to take them out, but I don’t know.” “Another point to underline is to recognize Israel’s right to self-defense, but it must meet ethical criteria”, continued Cardinal Parolin. “For example, it must absolutely avoid the death of innocent people. International humanitarian law must be respected. This is what the Holy Father asked, and this is what the UN also asked for, which certainly finds itself in great difficulty, the we have seen on many occasions. Today, an organization that was born after the Second World War, and in a certain sense responded to the cold war situation that had been created, finds itself having to face a changed, particular world, where conflicts arise everywhere. I see a certain amount of fatigue.”

