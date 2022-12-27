Home World Israel, Netanyahu in storm over proposal by far-right allies to cancel laws banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Israel, Netanyahu in storm over proposal by far-right allies to cancel laws banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination

Israel, Netanyahu in storm over proposal by far-right allies to cancel laws banning anti-LGBTQ discrimination

LGBTQ rights are the first node of the new led government Benjamin Netanyahu. The executive has not yet taken office and controversy is already raging, with a part of Israeli society ready to fight to maintain the liberal character of the Jewish state. In fact, in recent days it has emerged that the agreement reached between Likud and the Religious Zionist Party provides, among other things, for amending the law which prohibits businesses from refusing their services to customers on a religious basis.

