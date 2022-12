Today Alerion Clean Power announced that in the period from 16 to 27 December 2022, n. 9,731 treasury shares at the average price of Euro 33.1511 per share, for a total value of Euro 322,593.81. The transaction in question was authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting on 22 April 2022.

As at 27 December 2022, the total number of shares held by Alerion Clean Power is equal to n. 235,087 representing 0.43350% of the share capital.