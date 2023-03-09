The demonstrators who have been protesting for weeks against the justice reform presented by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu they blocked the Ayalon highway both ways a Tel Aviv. The police – as seen in various videos circulating on the web – used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators and 15 people were arrested for disturbing public order. The Israeli prime minister, leaving for an official visit to Italy, had to use the helicopter to reach Tel Aviv international airport Ben gurion: in fact, the demonstrators had promised to hinder him in what they have renamed as the Day of resistance to the dictatorship. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has suspended the fighter pilot reservist, identified as Colonel ‘Gimmel’, for refusing to come to training in protest against the judicial reform wanted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The man, considered one of the leaders of the pilots’ protest, gave interviews to Channel 13 and Kan last week in which he expressed his disagreement with the reform.