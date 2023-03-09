Home World Israel, Netanyahu leaving for Rome: protesters block the highway towards Tel Aviv airport. Tension with the police
World

Israel, Netanyahu leaving for Rome: protesters block the highway towards Tel Aviv airport. Tension with the police

by admin
Israel, Netanyahu leaving for Rome: protesters block the highway towards Tel Aviv airport. Tension with the police

The demonstrators who have been protesting for weeks against the justice reform presented by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu they blocked the Ayalon highway both ways a Tel Aviv. The police – as seen in various videos circulating on the web – used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators and 15 people were arrested for disturbing public order. The Israeli prime minister, leaving for an official visit to Italy, had to use the helicopter to reach Tel Aviv international airport Ben gurion: in fact, the demonstrators had promised to hinder him in what they have renamed as the Day of resistance to the dictatorship. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has suspended the fighter pilot reservist, identified as Colonel ‘Gimmel’, for refusing to come to training in protest against the judicial reform wanted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The man, considered one of the leaders of the pilots’ protest, gave interviews to Channel 13 and Kan last week in which he expressed his disagreement with the reform.

Previous Article

Ukraine, the war of figures on dead Russian soldiers: beyond the propaganda of Moscow and Kiev, here are the estimates (and how to read them)

Next article

The United Kingdom will also introduce paid visas for European citizens from 2024

next

See also  A Zambian student detained in Russia died fighting in Ukraine: "Moscow give explanations"

You may also like

Palermo, bus on fire: flames tamed by the...

Udinese market – The renewal remains a mystery...

iGUi opens conceito store in Cambuí – FASHION...

Serbs are filling planes for Russia despite the...

Exclusive – Serie A / Butti: “Next year...

American retirees imitate Rihanna’s performance at the Super...

Extreme temperatures in North America ~ Mondoblog

By the end of 2024, a paid visa...

Željko Obradović celebrated his birthday before the match...

“The right to abortion is included in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy