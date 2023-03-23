JERUSALEM – Approved in the first light of dawn by the Knesset the law to prevent an incumbent prime minister from being declared unfit to carry out his duties and then removed through a decision of the Supreme Court. A law that aims to safeguard the position of the premier Benjamin Netanyahuwhich is on trial on several counts including corruption and abuse of office, declaring that the chief executive can only be removed for physical or mental impediments and with the affirmative vote of 75% of his government, or in in the event of his refusal, by 75% of parliamentarians.