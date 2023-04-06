He said he broke in at dawn to remove any “agitators” they had fireworks, sticks e stones. But at the entrance of law enforcement officers into the mosque of Al-Aqsa a Jerusalem guerrilla warfare fueled by police violence has broken out, while rockets have been fired from Gaza directed towards the territory Israeliespecially in the direction of Sderot town near the Strip, where the alarm sirens had sounded. Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gviran ultra-right extremist known for his anti-Palestinian positions, replied that “the government to which I belong must respond forcefully to the rocket fire from Gaza, rockets from Hamas they require a response that goes beyond the bombing of dunes and unmanned positions. It’s time to chop off some heads in Gaza“. The irruption to Al-Aqsa resulted in the arrest of 350 Palestinians, including women who went to the holy place to pray, and was branded by Hamas as an “unprecedented crime”. Equally harsh is the spokesman for the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, according to whom the raid on the mosque “crosses all red lines and will lead to a big explosion”. TO Gazathen, the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and of Islamic Jihad they also invited Palestinian residents of Jerusalemfrom the West Bank e you Israel to go gather around the mosque and confront the Israeli forces. According to the version reported by the IDF, after evening prayers, dozens of masked young people barricaded themselves in the mosque with stones, clubs and Molotov cocktails. At that point, the police report that they tried to convince i young Palestinians to leave the area, that she was then forced to enter with riot police.

Israeli occupation forces brutally attacked Palestinian worshipers while they were performing the Duha prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning.#SaveAlqsa#16thOctoberGroup pic.twitter.com/sBwXgFVrfk — 16thOctoberGroup (@group_16th) April 5, 2023

However, the images show conflicting reconstructions: videos released by Israeli forces show agents advancing with shields under a barrage of explosions, while footage released by Palestinians shows young people beaten by agents, even inside the sacred place. On Twitter several accounts reproduce videos in which cries for help are raised from the surrounding mosques to help the injured ad al-Aqsawhile others point out that permission was not given to Red Cross to offer medical assistance and that the medical center adjacent to the mosque was devastated. After the police forcibly removed most of the Muslim worshipers present, about 50 “fanatic” Jews, says the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, strolled in the courtyards of Al-Haram Al-Sharifthe Noble Shrine, as a form of provocation, by performing Jewish rituals on the eastern side of the courtyards and in front of the Dome of the Rockbefore leaving the religious site.

The previous one: the death of Mohammed Elasibi – The situation in the last few days, before the raid on the mosque, has worsened particularly after the killing of a Muslim believer which took place on April 2 at the end of the prayers on the second Friday of Ramadan, near the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem. According to the police, the 26-year-old Mohammed Elasibi he unexpectedly grabbed an officer’s gun, fired two shots at a group of nearby officers, and was then killed. “There is no doubt that it was an attack,” said the police chief Koby Shabtay. The episode, according to the police, was not filmed by security cameras because it took place in a dead zone, close to the Gate of the Chain. Instead, the leaders of the Arab population in Israel accused the police of having “killed Elasibi in cold blood” and called for the opening of a commission of inquiry about the accident. According to some Arab deputies, nothing in the biography of Elasibi (an Israeli Bedouin of the Negev who was in the process of graduating from medical school in Romania) suggested a person prone to violence. The strike includes public services, businesses and educational institutions. Protest marches are also planned. On the eve of the Ramadan fast, the Israeli police had already declared a state of alert throughout the territory.