Home » Israel, the risk of civil war and the Kissinger method for true peace – Corriere TV
World

Israel, the risk of civil war and the Kissinger method for true peace – Corriere TV

by admin
Israel, the risk of civil war and the Kissinger method for true peace – Corriere TV

What is the only issue to be resolved to overcome the Middle Eastern crisis. An extract of the live broadcast with the signatures and correspondents of the Corriere

Paolo Mieli: «As long as we chase Hamas in the Gaza tunnels we won’t get anywhere. The only real issue to resolve is the one between Israel and Iran.” A moment of the live video from December 1st on the breaking of the truce, the hostage issue and the crux of the Middle Eastern crisis. Hosted by Maria Serena Natale. (by Maria Serena Natale)

December 1, 2023 – Updated December 1, 2023, 4:42 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Spies, hackers and a faulty printer: how North Korea tried to steal a billion dollars from Bangladesh

You may also like

Eurovision eventually admitted Israel’s song to the competition,...

India: a leopard enters his room, the brave...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

where to watch and time for the Women’s...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

“50 Shades” star Dakota Johnson: engagement secret behind...

United Kingdom, an electoral gift budget for the...

Caravan Palace, review of Gangbusters Melody Club (2024)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy