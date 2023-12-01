Israel, the risk of civil war and the Kissinger method for true peace – Corriere TV

What is the only issue to be resolved to overcome the Middle Eastern crisis. An extract of the live broadcast with the signatures and correspondents of the Corriere

Paolo Mieli: «As long as we chase Hamas in the Gaza tunnels we won’t get anywhere. The only real issue to resolve is the one between Israel and Iran.” A moment of the live video from December 1st on the breaking of the truce, the hostage issue and the crux of the Middle Eastern crisis. Hosted by Maria Serena Natale. (by Maria Serena Natale)

December 1, 2023 – Updated December 1, 2023, 4:42 pm

