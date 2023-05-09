Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 3 Senior Jihad Officials- Shangbao Indonesia

Israeli warplanes launched an attack on Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jihad) targets in the early hours of the same day.

[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement on the 9th, saying that Israeli warplanes attacked Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jihad) targets in the early hours of the same day, and three senior Jihad officials were killed.

According to the “Times of Israel” report, in the early hours of the 9th local time, the Israel Defense Forces dispatched warplanes to launch air strikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip of Palestine. The Israeli army said in a statement that the airstrike, code-named Operation Shield and Arrow, targeted three senior jihad officials who had previously claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, Jihad issued a statement later announcing that three senior officials were killed by Israeli forces. Gaza health authorities said the air strikes had killed at least 12 people, including three senior Jihad officials, their wives and children, and wounded about 20 others.

The Associated Press reported that recently, tensions between Israel and Palestinian armed groups have intensified. On May 2, Kadir Adnan, a senior Jehad member who was on hunger strike in an Israeli prison, fell into a coma and died later. On the same day, southern Israel was attacked by rockets from the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli army dispatched warplanes to launch air strikes on multiple military targets in the Gaza Strip.