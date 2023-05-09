Home » A thousand dollars to watch the Fast & Furious saga and calculate the damage from over 2,000 accidents
A thousand dollars to watch the Fast & Furious saga and calculate the damage from over 2,000 accidents

A thousand dollars to watch the Fast & Furious saga and calculate the damage from over 2,000 accidents

ROME – With about a billion euros of cars wrecked in ten films, Fast & Furious is such a master class for insurance adjusters as to induce the site FinanceBuzz to offer a prize of 1,000 dollars to watch the chapters of the saga and identify all the damages caused by accidents, chases, bankruptcies, explosions.

The announcement of the US financial portal is aimed at potential “road accident experts” and to get the job, there is time until May 19; the only requirement is the demonstration of being able to view all the films in streaming or DVD, as well as going to the cinema to see the tenth episode. The date set for the application for the job follows one day the theatrical release of Fast & Furious X and among the questions FinanceBuzz posed to the candidates, there is also whether the number of cars destroyed in the films has increased or decreased over the course of the series. Launched in 2001, Fast & Furious consecrated the late Paul William Walker and Vin Diesel (still protagonist) who, according to the calculations of the carscoops site, crashed 61 cars irreparably, placing himself above any other actor.

Returning to the “award” organized by FinanceBuzz, the initiative is both an advertising “stunt” conceived in perfect assonance with the new film, and an in-depth investigation into the extent of the accidents, the nature of the dynamics, the number of vehicles involved. The results will then be used to simulate the insurance impact of reckless driving.

Albeit in the form of film staging, data and damage collected could be transformed into useful numbers to be provided to algorithms, to generate projections for analytical, commercial and preventive purposes.

Net of the 1,000 dollar check and the entertainment offered by the “fast and furious” saga, it should be emphasized that the request from the financial site is clever and not at all simple because the ten episodes require painstaking work with more than 2,000 cars destroyed or damaged to be examined in detail.

