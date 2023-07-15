Home » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital for Medical Evaluation
Title: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Hospitalized for Medical Evaluation

Subtitle: Prime Minister’s condition described as “good” as he undergoes evaluation at Sheba Hospital

Location: Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday for a medical evaluation, according to a statement released by his office. Despite the hospitalization, his condition was described as “good.”

Initial reports suggest that Netanyahu passed out at his residence before being swiftly rushed to the hospital. However, an unnamed official close to the Prime Minister informed the Walla news site that he was fully conscious upon arrival at the medical facility. Haaretz, another trusted news source, cited hospital officials who claimed that Netanyahu was awake and walking unaided. However, these reports are yet to be independently verified.

At the age of 73, Netanyahu holds the record for the longest-serving head of government in Israel, having served for a total of 15 years across various terms. Currently, he leads a far-right government comprising religious and ultranationalist parties, which he took office in December.

Although Netanyahu’s overall health is reported to be good, he was briefly hospitalized in October after falling ill during Yom Kippur prayers, a fasting day observed by devout Jews. Moreover, Israel is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures reaching approximately 35°C (95°F).

Further updates on Netanyahu’s health condition are expected as the medical evaluation progresses.

