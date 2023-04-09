Tens of thousands of people in Israel took to the streets to march (Reuters video screenshot)



Overseas Network, April 9th According to reports from Reuters and Al Jazeera, on April 8 local time, more than 100,000 people in Israel continued to take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s promotion of judicial reform after multiple violent incidents.

About 145,000 people are expected to take part in the protest in central Tel Aviv, with crowds filling the streets and waving Israeli flags in opposition to the government’s judicial reforms. Protesters said they would not postpone the protests. “Security is one thing, but reform is another, and we’re still going to be here, and we’re not going to let this reform pass,” said Ginsburg, a 26-year-old student.

Protest organizers said the protests would go ahead as planned following multiple deadly terrorist attacks and violence. The local police said in a statement on the 8th that thousands of police officers would be deployed in the protests and urged the protesters not to block roads, disturb the peace or interfere with the execution of police duties.(Li Fang from Overseas Network)

