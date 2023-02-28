Istvan Kovacs, the 38-year-old FIFA referee, is doing well both professionally and personally. Currently, Kovacs is considered the best referee in Romania, having played 281 matches in League 1 and 15 in the UEFA Champions League. It has a match run from the center and EURO 2020 and matches from the Golf Cup and the Club World Championship.

Istvan Kovacs is in a relationship with model Denisa Fazakas, the two recently spent a dream vacation in the exotic paradise of the Seychelles islands. A discreet person, Istvan Kovacs hesitated to post poses with his partner, on the other hand, Denisa, being very active on Instagram, did exactly the opposite.

Photo source: Instagram