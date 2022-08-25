China Overseas Chinese Network, August 24. According to Canada’s “Sing Tao Daily” report, the start of the school season is approaching, and some Chinese students staying in Canada said that many students choose not to return to China during the summer, but the difficulty of renting is still the number one problem they face .

Wendy, director of an immigration and study company in Greater Vancouver, B.C., said renting is a big problem for international students. “The price is high and there are few houses. Many customers ask us to help us find a house, but every season before the start of the school year, it is difficult to find a house.” She said.

Xiao Chen, a third-year student at the University of British Columbia (UBC), encountered such difficulties. He has been looking for a house since July, and finally found a two-bedroom apartment near the Marine Gateway sky station in Vancouver for $3,200. “It’s too expensive for international students, and some students who don’t have a high budget can only rent farther, or rent a basement.” He said.

Xiao Chen said that the school’s dormitories are generally given priority to first-year college freshmen, and senior students need to queue up to apply for limited dormitories. When he was still living in the school dormitory during the summer vacation, he found that a quarter of the students who stayed for the summer vacation were Chinese students, and many students simply stayed here to take summer courses.

Xiaofu, an international student from mainland China, plans to fly to Vancouver before the semester begins in September. He said that in July, he started entrusting people to help with house inspections in Vancouver, but on the one hand, it was difficult to lock the house too early, and on the other hand, he was surprised by the rapid increase in rent.

“I was hoping for $3,000 to rent a three-bedroom apartment near Metrotown in Burnaby to share with my classmates, but now I find it difficult to rent two bedrooms for $3,000,” he said.

On the other hand, many landlords require tenants to find a shared roommate first. Xiaofu people are still in China, and it is not easy to find a suitable roommate through the Internet. He joined several WeChat rental groups, hoping to find roommates and a suitable house as soon as possible. (Wang Xuewen)