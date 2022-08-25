Taipei (Taiwan) – The asymmetric war between China and Taiwan has already begun. Every day the island suffers about 220,000 cyber attacks from the cyber-war structure promoted by Beijing, which floods the social networks with fake news daily to discredit the political leadership of the island and reduce their legitimacy. Added to this are numerous more invasive attempts to cause blackouts of the electricity supply, interrupt mobile phone channels and finally attempt to steal industrial secrets, particularly in the strategic sector of chips and semiconductors.