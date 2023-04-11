by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

The Italy of artistic gymnastics wins the gold medal at the European championships in the men’s team competition for the first time in history. The Azzurri Marco Lodadio, Yumin Abbadini, Lorenzo Casati, Marco Macchiati and Marco Levantesi preceded Turkey (silver) and Great Britain (bronze) with 249,526 points in the first…

