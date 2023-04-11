Home World it is the first time in history
World

by admin
by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

The Italy of artistic gymnastics wins the gold medal at the European championships in the men’s team competition for the first time in history. The Azzurri Marco Lodadio, Yumin Abbadini, Lorenzo Casati, Marco Macchiati and Marco Levantesi preceded Turkey (silver) and Great Britain (bronze) with 249,526 points in the first…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: "Artistic gymnastics, Italy wins gold in men's team: it is the first time in history it appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it".

