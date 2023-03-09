Home World It rained worms in Beijing | Info
World

It rained worms in Beijing | Info

by admin
It rained worms in Beijing | Info

Residents of Beijing were told to leave their homes only with umbrellas.

Izvor: Twitter/TheRioTimes/Screenshot

Confused Beijingers have been warned to use umbrellas after unusual rain began to fall in the Chinese capital. In recent days, a video has gone viral on social media showing a “rain of worms” on the streets of the capital, and slimy bugs cover the cars. El Heraldo reported that Beijing residents were advised to leave their homes with only umbrellas.

In news footage, residents can be seen going about their daily business with umbrellas raised to avoid being hit by the falling worms. And while the Chinese authorities have yet to discover the reason for this strange phenomenon, theories began to appear on the Internet. Some have suggested that it could be the flowers of the poplar, a very popular tree in the area that is full of seeds and, when the flowers fall, they are often mistaken for caterpillars.

Another theory suggested that the worms began to fall after being blown away by strong winds, a theory supported by the science journal Mother Nature Network, which explains that this type of animal incident occurs after a storm. “The end of the world is getting closer,” said one Twitter user.

Watch the clip:

In 2011, a similar phenomenon occurred in Scotland. PE teacher David Crichton was leading the students when they heard a “thump” and then looked up and saw dozens of worms falling from the sky.

See also  France's new confirmed cases exceed 20,000 in a single day, the Prime Minister announces new vaccination targets

(WORLD)

You may also like

China censors lingerie models streaming men in bras...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Russian raids across the...

Putin, weapons and tactics: the strength that Russia...

The island’s egg shortage expands the production of...

Drift now available for free, Season 1 starts

In the following days, the water level of...

Police on attack on journalist’s car | Info

“If you want your withdrawn license back, you...

Greek theatre, the Superintendency document ordering the cover

Udinese News | The double former Coda: “I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy