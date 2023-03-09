Residents of Beijing were told to leave their homes only with umbrellas.

Izvor: Twitter/TheRioTimes/Screenshot

Confused Beijingers have been warned to use umbrellas after unusual rain began to fall in the Chinese capital. In recent days, a video has gone viral on social media showing a “rain of worms” on the streets of the capital, and slimy bugs cover the cars. El Heraldo reported that Beijing residents were advised to leave their homes with only umbrellas.

In news footage, residents can be seen going about their daily business with umbrellas raised to avoid being hit by the falling worms. And while the Chinese authorities have yet to discover the reason for this strange phenomenon, theories began to appear on the Internet. Some have suggested that it could be the flowers of the poplar, a very popular tree in the area that is full of seeds and, when the flowers fall, they are often mistaken for caterpillars.

Another theory suggested that the worms began to fall after being blown away by strong winds, a theory supported by the science journal Mother Nature Network, which explains that this type of animal incident occurs after a storm. “The end of the world is getting closer,” said one Twitter user.

Watch the clip:

‘Rain of worms’ floods Beijing A “rain of worms” flooded Beijing this week, according to videos posted on social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the “animals” covering streets and vehicles.pic.twitter.com/V2uaX6Oowk — The Rio Times (@TheRioTimes)March 8, 2023

In 2011, a similar phenomenon occurred in Scotland. PE teacher David Crichton was leading the students when they heard a “thump” and then looked up and saw dozens of worms falling from the sky.

(WORLD)