Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: more than 150 dead, three Chinese killed

Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: more than 150 dead, three Chinese killed

According to reports, when the stampede in Itaewon, Seoul, 100,000 people gathered around the business district to celebrate the first Halloween without masks since the new crown epidemic.

A stampede occurred in Itaewon, a well-known business district in Seoul, South Korea. Emergency services said at least 151 people were killed, including 3 Chinese nationals among the 19 foreign victims.

Local officials in Seoul said 82 people were known to have been injured and the death toll could still rise.

The Consular Affairs Office of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea confirmed on Sunday (October 30) that three Chinese citizens have been confirmed dead in a stampede in Itaewon, Seoul on the evening of the 29th.

The Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea stated that the embassy has asked the South Korean side to take care of the aftermath of the Chinese deceased, and to get in touch with the family of the deceased, expressing condolences to them and providing active assistance.

