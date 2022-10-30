The reporter learned from the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce that on October 28, the first day of the opening of Hainan Haikou International Duty Free City, the number of people entering the store exceeded 44,000, and the sales exceeded 60 million yuan. Stimulated and driven by the opening of the store, sales in the duty-free market on the outlying islands of Hainan are booming. On the same day, the total sales of the 11 duty-free shops in the outlying islands of Hainan exceeded 700 million yuan, setting a new record for the single-day sales of duty-free shops in the outlying islands of Hainan, and nearly twice the previous historical high.

While Haikou International Duty Free City is welcoming customers, other duty-free shops in Hainan’s outlying islands have attracted consumers with a dazzling array of new products, colorful theme activities, and strong discounts and promotions. At the same time, Haikou issued tax-free consumption coupons through the cloud flash payment app, and many consumers received coupons for consumption.

It is worth noting that under the influence of the epidemic, the duty-free shops in the outlying islands of Hainan have increased their efforts to promote consumption online, and online sales have been active. CDFG’s online platform has prepared enough products in advance, increased multi-channel publicity and promotion, and introduced multiple courtesy to give back to consumers, attracting many consumers to shop online. On October 28, the CDF Online Mall had 2 million unique visitors, a record high, with more than 120,000 shoppers and sales of over 500 million yuan.

It is understood that in order to promote the duty-free sales of outlying islands, the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce is actively making good use of the platform of the first Hainan International Outlying Islands Duty-Free Shopping Festival, organizing outlying island duty-free business entities to launch theme activities, instructing cities and counties to continue to issue outlying island duty-free consumption coupons, and rewarding the expansion of online shopping. At the same time, it exerted the spillover effect of the Consumer Expo to promote more exhibitors to enter the duty-free shops on the outlying islands, which effectively stimulated the vitality of the duty-free market in outlying islands of Hainan.

In the next step, Hainan will continue to hold the first Hainan International Outlying Islands Duty Free Shopping Festival, intensify the efforts to attract tourists to the island, strengthen marketing and publicity, and increase shopping demand; increase online promotions, expand online consumption channels, and make up for offline losses; Continue to issue outlying islands duty-free consumption coupons, do a good job in opening new stores, and tap the potential of outlying islands for duty-free consumption.