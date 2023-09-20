Italian Government Approves Opening of New Repatriation Centers for Irregular Immigrants

The Italian Government is set to approve the opening of new repatriation centers for irregular immigrants and extend the time they can be held in them up to 18 months. This decision comes amidst the crisis caused by the arrival of over 10,000 people on the island of Lampedusa within just three days. The Council of Ministers, led by Giorgia Meloni, will meet to approve a decree-law that tasks the Ministry of Defense with the construction of these centers in various regions across Italy. The new centers will be located in areas with low population density for easy monitoring. Additionally, the maximum detention period for irregular immigrants will be extended to 18 months, as allowed by the European Union (EU) regulations. The legislation, however, remains unchanged for asylum seekers, who can stay for up to 12 months. Meloni, who is facing the arrival of nearly 130,000 immigrants this year, aims to send a clear message that those who enter Italy illegally will be expelled and repatriated. The Italian Government also plans to introduce new measures concerning unaccompanied minor immigrants in the coming week. The government’s efforts come in response to the increasing wave of migration on its southern border, particularly on the island of Lampedusa. As of now, data from the Ministry of Interior indicates that 129,869 immigrants have arrived on Italian shores this year, nearly double the number compared to the same period in 2022 and triple that of 2021. Meloni visited Lampedusa with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and announced a European action plan to address immigration. Critics, however, have referred to the visit as a mere photo opportunity. Meloni emphasized the need for the EU to promptly provide the promised investments to Tunisia, the main departure point for the boats that reach Italy.

