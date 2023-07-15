Italian tourist found in the middle of the Amazon: he was “in a daze” in the jungle

And Italian tourist who had been missing for a few days was found by the rescuers in the middle of the jungle in the state ofAmazoniain Brazil. Fire Department spokesman president Figueiredoa city located about 150 kilometers south of the border with the Colombiaexplained that the Italian – whose identity has not been disclosed – was found “in a state confusing“. The authorities specified that he was weakened and was taken to hospital for analysesbut it appeared to be in “Good salute“.

The tourist had indeed been missing for several days, after he had arrived in Presidente Figueiredo, a city that had become start point of many tourists who want to experience the adventure of entering the Amazon rainforest.

