«It’s like being in a flying washing machine» – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Storm Gerrit has been plaguing the United Kingdom for days. The pilots of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in London on their X profile published this video showing the strong turbulence in flight caused by bad weather. “Do you think it’s windy down there? We’re in a flying washing machine up here!”, the English police aviation service wrote in a post. The powerful gusts of wind are also putting a strain on the operators of civil aircraft who are finding difficulties during landings. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (Lapresse)

December 29, 2023 – Updated December 29, 2023, 6:47 pm

