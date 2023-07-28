It’s the football world cup again – My words my passion

The FIFA World Cup kicked off yesterday. I don’t think you knew that. Maybe because it’s the Women’s World Cup. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This competition organized by the FIFA brings together, for the first time, 32 national teams. It takes place in Australia and in New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023. For many African countries, the matches will be to follow in the morning in view of the great time difference.

the most anticipated players of the 2023 world cup, from Sam Kerr to Alexia Putellas, via Alex Morgan and Alexandra Popp

Women’s football is also football

This 9th edition takes place in a context of impressive development of football in many countries. Do I need to say I’m a football fan? It is no longer worth. In fact, I also watch women’s football. In truth, I’ve been watching women’s matches for more than 10 years. But, if I remember correctly, the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France and the 2022 Women’s Euro were the competitions that I followed from start to finish. I briefly talked about it in the post King Pelé is dead, long live football.

I admit that it is difficult to be interested in women’s football. The discipline lacks visibility and especially support. Indeed, few women’s championships are broadcast. In Africa, for example, apart from the African Cup of Nations (CAN), girls’ matches are rarely broadcast live on the continent’s channels. In addition, I had the opportunity to follow matches of the women’s CAN too. What I noticed, women’s football is very professionalized in many European countries and in the United States of America. This is beginning to be the case in Africa with good level national championships in South Africa and in the countries of North Africa.

Players to watch

Big names in the discipline are expected during the competition. Sam Kerr, formidable striker of the FC Chelsea women, will attract all eyes. She is the first player in history to be on the cover of the FIFA game (23). What about the double golden ball Alexia Putellas. The Spanish player of FC Barcelona women has the opportunity to write her legend even more.

If you don’t watch women’s football when you’re a football fan, you have no idea what you’re missing. Incredible things are happening there.

I personally think that we will have a good World Cup given the dazzling development that women’s football has experienced in recent years. The Women’s Euro 2022 was a total success on all fronts with audience records. This world cup will be very beautiful, as beautiful as the men’s one held last year.

Africa represented and expected

Four African selections participate in the competition. They are South Africa, reigning African champions, Morocco, reigning vice champions, Nigeria, star Oshoala and Zambia. These four countries will be keen to represent the continent in the best possible way. To this end, we can say that Africa is eagerly awaited.

Favorites do not change

If you don’t know the US Women National Team, you’re not interested in women’s soccer. In the land of soccer, women are queens. Team US has already won 4 world cups, including the last two. Moreover, all the forecasters predict a new victory for the team this year. For my part, even if I am convinced that the American selection is the best, I am waiting for the final to believe it. It has serious assets with great players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe who are playing their 4th World Cup. The English Three Lionesses are also favorites in the competition with their status as reigning European champions. France also believes in it.

Australian women dream of being on top of the world. They have the right to dream. The competition is played at home. In addition, at the last Olympics, they finished 4th losing the 3rd place game against the USA. Matildas captain Sam Kerr, the Women’s British Premier League best player in 2022 and 2023, has a big role to play in this.

Brazil will be one to watch with Marta who is playing her 6th World Cup. Considered the best player of all time, this will be the last opportunity for her to try to win the World Cup, the trophy missing from her immense record.

The Women’s World Cup has just started. For one month, football lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy 64 matches during which passion, determination and emotions will be there. It’s the soccer world cup. It’s party.

