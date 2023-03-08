Iva Grgurić boasted about the final result of the transformation that few would have dared.

Iva never hid that after leaving the Cooperative, she had several plastic surgeries, as well as procedures on her face. At one time, she revealed that she had enlarged her breasts, lips and cheekbones, reduced her nose, tightened her face, made “cat eyes”, and recently boasted about this change! Iva also decided to change her hairstyle, more specifically her hair color, and it’s her own replaced her long blonde hair with darker tones.

She shared the darkening process with her followers, and now she has published the first photos. The reactions are numerous, but many agreed that it only now looks completely different. Check it out:



See how she looked in the Cooperative:

