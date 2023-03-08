The Juve after the stop in the championship with Roma (1-0 defeat) he is betting everything on the Europa League. But while Allegri prepares the first leg of the round of 16 against Freiburg (Thursday 9 March), transfer market rumors spread about “Gigio” Donnarumma in black and white.

Donnarumma could leave Paris in the summer

The former Milan goalkeeper would be back in Juventus orbit, given that in Paris Saint Germain he is experiencing another season with ups and downs. The goalkeeper of the national team was decisive in the victorious away match in Marseille, but previously he had had some problems with some comrades after the defeat of Munich. According to the Spanish site Fichajes.net, Donnarumma could leave France in the summer and return to Serie A to defend goal for Juventus. But the goalkeeper has a contract that binds him to Paris Saint Germain until 30 June 2026.

Szczesny in Tottenham’s sights

Wojciech Szczesny should therefore leave Turin? The Polish goalkeeper has a contract expiring in 2024 and would like to take advantage of the renewal option until 2025. But according to the website of the Gazzetta dello Sport (news), il Tottenham have set their sights on the current number 1 White black. Fabio Paratici would have tested the waters with the Polish goalkeeper to convince him to play with them Spurs. Szczesny rejected the offer of the former director of the Juventus sports area, but things could change with the arrival of Donnarumma. As for the “post Juve” future, the Polish goalkeeper would be thinking of the MLS.