Ivan Ristić announced a strong city and disasters | weather forecast

Meteorologist Ivan Ristić announced that 50 mm of rain will fall during the weekend, which is why the Department for Emergency Situations will have its hands full.

“This is not the usual weather for this part of the year. Supercell storms are something new that has happened to us. Now we have an intrusion of cold air that usually comes in late August and early September. A strong cyclone is forming. Rain and thunder have already started in Slovenia, and stormy, thunder clouds will also come to Serbia tomorrow around 2 p.m.,” said Ristic.

He added that there will be heavy rainfall and hail from which we cannot protect ourselves, as well as new floods.

“The whole of Serbia will be under that storm cloud and there will be a lot of rain with stormy winds, and there will also be hail. We cannot protect ourselves from the city. Anti-hail missiles will not help us. About 50 mm of rain will fall and the citizens should be warned because when the amount exceeds 20 mm there will be flash floods, so the emergency sector will have their hands full tomorrow. Summer is on break and we will have three to four days with a maximum temperature of up to 20 degrees. From Tuesday, summer weather is slowly returning, when pleasant temperatures are expected,” says the meteorologist.

