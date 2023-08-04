Germany at the Women’s World Cup: disgrace that must have consequences

Opinion German World Cup off

An embarrassment that must have consequences

Historical disgrace – Germany fails for the first time in the preliminary round

The German national team cannot get beyond a draw against outsiders South Korea and says goodbye to the World Cup. For the first time in history, the DFB women fail in the preliminary round.

The historical disgrace of the German national team at the Women’s World Cup escalates the crisis of the DFB, which is in trouble. The women were supposed to polish up the reputation of the association, but it went completely wrong. Reforms are long overdue – and personnel consequences are unavoidable.

German football is completely on the ground. He staggers from one disgrace to another, with the climax now at the Women’s World Cup: out in the preliminary round. As Vice European Champion, second in the world rankings. A German women’s national team has never been worse, and German football has never been as seemingly dead as it is now.

The men are rumbling from one embarrassment to another one year before the European Championships at home, the U21 juniors are eliminated as defending champions at the European Championships this summer as the bottom of their group – and the women can’t compete against the team from South Korea that was pointless and goalless to victory. The German Football Association had hopes that the women at the World Cup would “kiss the fans awake again”. It was the cipher that the team should please save the reputation of the association. But the team was simply overwhelmed. And in a group that used to be taken by surprise. There are no more small opponents? nonsense! The German teams just have to fear them a lot more than we would like.

However, the team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is only a synonym for the fact that the DFB is in dire need. German football needs reform if it doesn’t want to slip completely into mediocrity. It takes mentality, toughness and the will to move out of the comfort zone that the association offers its chosen ones. The offspring must also be inoculated that victories have to be worked for again and not come about by heel-toe-one-two-three as if by themselves. However, it is questionable whether the DFB, with its deeply ingrained structures, its weak leaders and given the proportional representation of the state associations, is capable of taking this essential step.

That can be doubted. Because the overwhelmed Hansi Flick is still in office. The DFB does not manage to present the long overdue receipt. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg should now also get it. It would be a sign, a wake-up call, that something needs to change fundamentally.

