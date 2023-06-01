Home » Ivana Dudić in underwear on the red carpet | Entertainment
Ivana Dudić in underwear on the red carpet | Entertainment

Ivana Dudić stirred passions on the red carpet when she appeared in the most challenging edition so far.

After Jelena Karleuš, who came in a tight outfit under which everything was outlined, and model Danijela Dimitrovska, who “knocked everyone off their feet” with her hip-length dress, came one of the most beautiful actresses, Ivana Dudić.

The actress almost always surprises on the red carpet, but now she has exceeded all previous editions. Ivana appeared in “cheeky” underwear, more precisely a black brush halter with leather straps and a completely transparent skirt under which everything was visible.

Without a doubt, every combination suits Dudić perfectly, including this one, but she surprised many with her styling:

