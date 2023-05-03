Ivana Selakov about tips | Entertainment

The popular singer Ivana Selakov spoke about tipping, and her opinion is quite different from most of her colleagues.

Social networks are full of videos of our male and female singers getting a big tip for just a few minutes of singing at a party. Radiša Trajković Đani, Jana Todorović, Sanja Vučić, Tea Tairović and a few others are most often mentioned in the public as the “kings and queens of tips”.

After Barbara Bobak severely attacked her colleagues for tips, she also expressed her opinion on this topic Ivana Selakov which published a song called “Bakšish”. Her opinion on tipping is completely different from other colleagues, who claim to take several thousand euros for one song.

“I have never bragged about tips. Simply kudos to colleagues who have that gift. Tipping is something that gets famous and is constantly talked about, and the audience gets irritated by it. These are nebulae, A tip is something that someone gives from the heart. Kudos to those who manage to awaken those emotions in the audience. I do clubs and private parties where I didn’t get huge numbers. I think the videos of my colleagues and the titles of ‘tip queen and king’ can also be bait“, believes Ivana Selakov, reports “Grand.online”.

At the beginning of the year, Ivana stated that it is difficult to find a new song that will become a hit, and that she stopped worrying about it – “It is very difficult to have a hit. I think the chance is five percent compared to a possible 100. The situation is different than before when there were fewer singers, when television and radio were more valued. Now everything is different. There are a million songs and singers. I follow my colleagues and get happy when I like someone else’s song, only to be disappointed when I realize that the song didn’t become a hit.” she concluded then, then added:

“I don’t stress anymore. I record what I like with the idea that maybe it will work, maybe it won’t. We singers just can’t stop doing our work. We have to record,” said the singer, who found herself in the center of public attention when, after a long-term friendship, she ended her cooperation with Aco Lukas, whom she accused of defrauding her materially and morally.

