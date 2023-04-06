At the Arriva Italia headquarters, the official presentation of the new buses that become part of the fleet of the public transport operator, with headquarters and operations in Brescia, is currently taking place.

The buses in question are exactly 20 12-metre Irisbus Crossway HF, all powered by compressed gas. The clear demonstration that, even in Brescia, not surprisingly this year Italian Capital of Culture 2023, together with Bergamo, there is a strong belief in transport with low if not zero emissions.