IVECO GROUP Collaboration with Shell to promote the decarbonisation of the transport sector – Companies

Iveco Group confirms its commitment to accelerate the transition towards zero-emission mobility, in line with the agreement signed with Shell, which sees the two companies collaborating for the joint development of low-carbon and high-efficiency energy solutions.

Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, and Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President Business Mobility of Shell, met in Turin to discuss the progress made since the signing of the memorandum and reaffirmed both companies’ commitment to synergistic cooperation.

This cooperation involves inter alia the exchange of ideas and business opportunities in strategic areas of decarbonisation of the road transport sector, leveraging on each other’s strengths and values.

Iveco Group plays a key role in providing vehicles and related services, while Shell is building an infrastructure that supports mobility customers in the transition to low-carbon and zero-carbon energy.

As European and global fleets are pursuing ambitious decarbonisation goals and a stringent regulatory framework is to be introduced over the next decade, the two companies recognize the critical need to rapidly transition to lower emission mobility, building on strong partnerships and shared commitments.

