Home » IVECO GROUP Collaboration with Shell to promote the decarbonisation of the transport sector – Companies
World

IVECO GROUP Collaboration with Shell to promote the decarbonisation of the transport sector – Companies

by admin
IVECO GROUP Collaboration with Shell to promote the decarbonisation of the transport sector – Companies

Iveco Group confirms its commitment to accelerate the transition towards zero-emission mobility, in line with the agreement signed with Shell, which sees the two companies collaborating for the joint development of low-carbon and high-efficiency energy solutions.

Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, and Giorgio Delpiano, Senior Vice President Business Mobility of Shell, met in Turin to discuss the progress made since the signing of the memorandum and reaffirmed both companies’ commitment to synergistic cooperation.

This cooperation involves inter alia the exchange of ideas and business opportunities in strategic areas of decarbonisation of the road transport sector, leveraging on each other’s strengths and values.

Iveco Group plays a key role in providing vehicles and related services, while Shell is building an infrastructure that supports mobility customers in the transition to low-carbon and zero-carbon energy.

As European and global fleets are pursuing ambitious decarbonisation goals and a stringent regulatory framework is to be introduced over the next decade, the two companies recognize the critical need to rapidly transition to lower emission mobility, building on strong partnerships and shared commitments.

See also  From Russia blood diamonds: London bans them, EU and G7 think about it

You may also like

The PSG coach and his son were arrested

Tabaski festival: from the ritual to the factual...

Raped American woman in Banja Luka | Info

Just Two Days Ago, Koreans Became “Younger” by...

Luka Modric risks hard years in prison

AUTOGUIDOVIE With the Miobus service, journeys are planned...

Popular blue hair color summer 2023 | Magazine

Tropical Storm Beatriz Strengthens and Approaches Southern Mexico

Top Seeds Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha Secure Semi-Final Spot...

«Russia wins 5-0? Milan also won 3-0 over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy