IVECO GROUP Partnership with Air Liquide to pave the way for long-range hydrogen mobility – Companies

Iveco Group and Air Liquide – world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare – pave the way for long-range hydrogen mobility in Europe with the inauguration of the high-pressure hydrogen refueling station in Air Liquide in Fos-sur-Mer (Marseille) and with the simultaneous availability of Iveco Group to deliver hydrogen trucks starting from the end of 2023.

The agreement aims to promote hydrogen as a key enabler for the transport industry’s energy transition by leveraging Air Liquide’s unique experience along the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to distribution, and the know-how of IVECO, the commercial vehicle brand of the Iveco Group (MI: IVG), a pioneer in the production of vehicles powered by alternative fuels.

Guests of the inauguration on June 26, 2023 had the opportunity to visit the high-pressure, large-capacity (1 ton/day) station, fueled with low-carbon hydrogen via pipelines, as well as see live a IVECO fuel cell heavy truck prototype. This long-haul transport solution allows fast refueling times at a pressure of 700 bar.

The Fos-sur-Mer station is part of the HyAMMED project (“Hydrogène à Aix-Marseille pour une Mobilité Ecogique et Durable”) supported by French funding. The new station is also part of H2Haul, the European project co-financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership. Air Liquide and IVECO were among the first partners in the H2Haul project when it was launched in 2019. A second high-capacity (700 bar, 2 tonnes/day) station dedicated to heavy vehicles will be installed in Salon-de-Provence to refuel a potential fleet of 50 IVECO hydrogen trucks from 2025 as part of the R’Hyse project.

