IVECO The House will produce and market its electric and hydrogen vehicles under its own brand – Companies

IVECO announces that it intends to produce and market its heavy battery electric and heavy fuel cell electric vehicles under the IVECO brand, following the press release issued last June by the Iveco Group regarding the acquisition of full and exclusive ownership of the resulting German company from the previous joint venture Nikola Iveco Group.

Features of the IVECO HD BEV and FCEV models include an electric axle co-designed and manufactured by FPT Industrial, IVECO’s subsidiary within the Iveco Group and specialized in propulsion systems, batteries supplied by Proterra, fuel and key components from Bosch.

The electric vehicles have been developed on the basis of the IVECO S-Way platform, specially redesigned to be able to support both fuel cell and battery propulsion technology, thanks to a modular architecture.

The IVECO HD BEV vehicle boasts a maximum range of 500 km, with a total battery capacity of 738 kWh (9 packs) and a charging power of up to 350 kW. This allows you to complete hub-to-hub delivery missions, a wide variety of regional applications, and even long-mileage missions with opportunities to recharge during needed stops. The Artic 4×2 configuration will be the first to be introduced on the European market in the last quarter of 2023.

The IVECO HD FCEV boasts an even greater range, up to 800 km. Thanks to the rapid refueling times, less than 20 minutes, it is the perfect solution for long-distance missions in heavy commercial transport. The vehicle is capable of storing 70 kg of usable hydrogen energy at a pressure of 700 bar. Thanks to the higher mileage compared to that of an electric vehicle, it will be a truly revolutionary vehicle for long-distance and zero-emission missions.

The first units of the IVECO HD FCEV will be delivered in France, Switzerland and Germany at the end of 2023, as planned within the European project H2Haul co-financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, which aims to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen solutions in the commercial transportation sector and encourage the large-scale establishment of the fuel cell truck market in the coming years.

Both vehicles will be manufactured in the Ulm plant, the Iveco Group’s multi-brand site located in Germany, while marketing and assistance will be handled by the extensive IVECO network, with 254 dealers across Europe.

