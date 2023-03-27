“Little Big Hits” is the compilation album with which Izal reviews his career. They do it through twenty-two songs that they have remastered and that have the live collaborations of names like Bunbury, Miguel Rios, Sidonie, Rozalen o Fullin takes recorded during the tour “Journey’s End”.

In other words, it becomes an ideal piece to summarize the trajectory of the band led by Mikel Izal, providing better sound quality, unpublished shots and luxury collaborations like the ones we have just mentioned. The remastering has been carried out by John Davis in the Metropolis Studios from United Kingdom.

In addition to being able to find it on digital platforms, “Little Big Hits” It is released physically in two very special formats: a CD box and a vinyl box, the latter includes a vinyl single with two songs not released physically: “La buena sombra” and “Multiverso”. Both boxes have exclusive prints signed by the five members of the band.

The physical disc can only be obtained in a limited edition – with cover design of Coco Dávez and design, layout and adaptation to all B formatsslave Bonafuente– in two formats and exclusively through the group online store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

