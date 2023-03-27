Democratic Medicine, together with dozens of associations, has called a mobilization in defense of the NHS and public health per Saturday 1 April in Milan at 3.00 pm in Piazza Duomo. The chosen date refers to 7 April as World Health Day, which this year falls on Easter Friday and for this reason the initiatives have been brought forward to 1 April.

The video announcing the initiative: “As healthy as a fish?” April 1st, Milan Piazza Duomo, h. 15.00

“As healthy as a fish?” is the specially provocative title chosen to highlight how “the “System” treats us like customers wandering around the stalls undecided. Customers to “fish”. They cast the nets with the help of mutuals, insurance (for those who can afford it) and a lot of publicity”.

To close the event in Piazza Duomo is expected, among others, the intervention of prof. Silvio Garattini.