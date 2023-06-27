Home » Jakov Milatović is coming to visit Belgrade | Info
Jakov Milatović is coming to visit Belgrade | Info

The new President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, will visit Serbia in the first half of July this year.

Source: ATA Images/Amir Hamzagic

The new President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, today announced an official visit to Belgrade in the first half of July this year, Montenegrin “Vijesti” writes. He then said that his first official visit was to Brussels after taking office as the President of the country.

This visit will be followed by a visit to Belgrade in the first half of July“, said Jakov Milatović.

According to him, the goal of the visit is the normalization of good-neighborly and general relations in the region. He adds that Montenegro is committed to dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

In this sense, we support the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and hope for a de-escalation of the tensions we have seen. Montenegro’s position is clear – we support dialogue and that was the topic of the Summit. A stable region that is part of the European Union is the only common future“, added Milatović.

