Last days for the scrapping of folders: how to make the request

Countdown to file scrapping applications: the deadline, in fact, is set for next June 30, a deadline within which it is still possible to join. Requests can only be sent electronically on the collection agency website.

Membership allows you to pay only the amount of the residual debt without paying the penalties, interest, including those on late payments, and the premium, while road fines can be settled without paying the interest and premium. The deadline is postponed to September 30 for taxpayers in flood areas. The extension had arrived with the decree law of 10 May 2023, provision which moved to 30 June 2023 the deadline for submitting the application for accession to the facilitated definition, previously set at 30 April by the 2023 budget law.

At the same time postponed to 30 September 2023 (instead of 30 June) the deadline within which the Revenue-Collection Agency will send taxpayers the communication of the sums due with an indication of the amounts to be paid for the completion of the facilitated definition. The postponement of the deadline for the payment of the first (or single) installment from 31 July to 31 October 2023 is also envisaged.

The application for a facilitated definition must be submitted electronically on the site using the appropriate service available both in the public area (without the need for a pin and password) and in the reserved area (for those who have Spid, Cie or Cns and, for tax intermediaries, Entratel). Within his own reserved area, the taxpayer can present the declaration of adhesion more immediately thanks to the possibility of selecting directly from the list of “definable” debts that are displayed, the folders, notices or loads that one wants to insert in the application, therefore without the need to indicate the identification data of the deeds.

The service for requesting the information prospectus is also available on the Collection Agency’s institutional website, containing the list of loads that can be “scrapped” and the simulation of the amount to be paid following the reductions envisaged by the facilitated definition. The facilitated definition introduced by the 2023 Budget Law applies to charges entrusted to the collection agent from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022, even if included in previous “scrapping” and regardless if in order with payments. Those adhering to the facilitated definition will only be able to pay the amount due as capital and that due as reimbursement of expenses for any executive procedures and for notification rights. They will not, however, be matchedand the sums due by way of penalties, interest recorded in the register, default interest and premium. (Ticker)