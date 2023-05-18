Jami published a picture with Dulet Savić Entertainment

Jasna Milenković Jami published a photo with the Serbian football legend.

The singer never liked to talk about her private life, but she did not hide that she was surrounded by quality people. She values ​​and respects her friends extremely, and now she shared a photo with the Serbian football legend Dulet Savić on her Instagram profile.

In the description of the photo, the singer pointed out that they are very good friends, but also how much this meeting changed and brightened her day.

“The thing when you meet a dear friend after a long time. He was and remains a serious snob,” she wrote in the description of the photo.

