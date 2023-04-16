Japan, bomb against the premier. The expert Lanna: “Attacks without ideology, children of social anguish”

Nine months ago, former Prime Minister Abe, now Prime Minister Kishida: where does this violence come from? “We still know little, but as in the Abe case, the attack is the offspring of a discomfort without ideas. A private discomfort without an ideology”, says the professor Noemi Lannaone of the leading experts in Japanese history and institutions who teaches at the Orientale in Naples.

In what climate do these attacks on political power mature?

“The suspect is a 24-year-old youth, I heard on the Japanese news that he is thought to be a lone wolf.