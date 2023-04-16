Home » Barilla and the commercial on the “inclusive” carbonara: ira social
The Barilla commercial on “inclusive Carbonara” enraged the Internet. As the site writes Distastea short film entitled “Open Carbonara” was enough to promote a cuisine that can be enjoyed by all children. The commercial was launched on the occasion of Carbonara Day, but its contents, which basically see the original recipe being declined in a new version that is palatable for everyone, were not appreciated. On Twitter we read of boycott movements and countless discussions to celebrate the integrity of the original recipe.

The spot shows the father of a little girl, a chef by trade, create an alternative recipe that can do without bacon, eggs and parmesan. The result is a new dish with potatoes, saffron and beetroot.

Some have defined everything as “woke”, a label term used to indicate in a derogatory way those who deal with social injustices even to the detriment, sometimes, of more concrete problems; or those who have taken to sharing the hashtag #BoycottBarilla inviting them to boycott the pasta brand in favor of other brands.

