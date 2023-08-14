Home » Japan, typhoon Lan hits the country: hundreds of flights and trains cancelled
World

Japan, typhoon Lan hits the country: hundreds of flights and trains cancelled

by admin
Japan, typhoon Lan hits the country: hundreds of flights and trains cancelled

Hundreds of flight and train cancellations are expected in Japan these days due to the expected arrival of Typhoon Lan. The railway company JR Central announced that the Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed line will be totally suspended on Tuesday between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations (in the west), and JR West warned that the section between Shin- Osaka and Okayama. The number of trains that will cover the section between Tokyo and Nagoya will be significantly reduced. Japan Airlines (JAL), announced the suspension of 19 flights to or from Itami today and another 240 flights were canceled on Tuesday, affecting an estimated 24,800 travellers.

The typhoon brings gusts of wind up to 198 km/h and today it has already left rain in large regions of the island of Shikoku and in the Kanto region, on the island of Honshu, where Tokyo is located. The approach of the typhoon to Japan coincided with the closure of the Obon holiday period, in which the dead are remembered and during which there is a large number of movements of people traveling to reunite with their families.

Yesterday train stations, airports and highways were congested as many chose to return earlier due to Lan’s arrival and foreseeable disruption. Lan arrives shortly after the passage of typhoon Khanun, which in the last two weeks has hit the southwest of the Japanese archipelago and the Korean peninsula, causing extensive flooding, extensive material damage and several deaths.

See also  Meloni's speech on weapons in Kiev and against Putin who is depopulating in Ukraine - Corriere TV

You may also like

Vremenska prognoza Monday 14 August 2023 | Vremenska...

Title: “Car Bomb Attack in Colombia Claims Lives...

Cocos Island in the Pacific Ocean Magazine

one dead and 8 injured

Dnevni horoskop za 14 avgust 2023 godine |...

Jelena Karleuš album Alfa | Fun

Wuxi Celebrates First Anniversary of China-Europe Railway Express...

Mancini leaves the national team, Saudi Arabia is...

Average exchange rate of the euro August 14,...

The Curious World of Left-Handedness: 8 Fascinating Facts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy