Looking for workers who will be paid mainly for sleeping, with no particular skills or professional experience. These are the characteristics required by the Japanese company Calbee, active in the distribution of food snacks and over-the-counter medicines, engaged in a study of a medicine that will serve to improve the quality of sleep. The program, led by a famous researcher from the University of Tsukuba, will allow participants to sleep in their own homes, monitored by a series of probes that measure brain wave functioning over the course of several nights, the results of which will be shared on social media .

In fact, according to various studies on the subject, due to the change in lifestyles caused by the Covid pandemic, there would be more and more people suffering from sleep disorders, and Calbee’s research aims to offer a solution to these issues. The participants in the survey will receive 50,000 yen, the equivalent of 340 euros, and at the end of the study an amount of the same value will be paid if they demonstrate that they have further improved the quality of their rest.