Home World Japan: workers wanted to sleep, post-Covid study
World

Japan: workers wanted to sleep, post-Covid study

by admin
Japan: workers wanted to sleep, post-Covid study

Looking for workers who will be paid mainly for sleeping, with no particular skills or professional experience. These are the characteristics required by the Japanese company Calbee, active in the distribution of food snacks and over-the-counter medicines, engaged in a study of a medicine that will serve to improve the quality of sleep. The program, led by a famous researcher from the University of Tsukuba, will allow participants to sleep in their own homes, monitored by a series of probes that measure brain wave functioning over the course of several nights, the results of which will be shared on social media .

In fact, according to various studies on the subject, due to the change in lifestyles caused by the Covid pandemic, there would be more and more people suffering from sleep disorders, and Calbee’s research aims to offer a solution to these issues. The participants in the survey will receive 50,000 yen, the equivalent of 340 euros, and at the end of the study an amount of the same value will be paid if they demonstrate that they have further improved the quality of their rest.

See also  Mudslides in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan have caused 4 deaths

You may also like

Kyiv declares national air alert, fighting rages near...

The Pope: “I have already signed my resignation...

Listening to the author’s speech at the Swedish...

“M118”, the Rabat spy wanted in Paris and...

Mission impossible, Jolie resigns as UN envoy

[Short message]Delivery of the third most advanced frigate...

North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea...

Three major French camel flu infections caused by...

Voting man. This is how Giorgi maneuvered the...

What if the US border is about to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy