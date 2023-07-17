Japanese Concerns over Nuclear Wastewater Discharge Contribute to Decline in Kishida Cabinet’s Support Rate

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet is facing a decline in approval ratings as concerns grow among the public regarding the discharge of Fukushima nuclear wastewater and the issue of national ID cards. Recent surveys conducted by Kyodo News and Asahi Shimbun have shown a significant decrease in support for the Kishida cabinet.

According to the Kyodo News survey, the approval rating for the Kishida cabinet fell by 6.5 percentage points from the previous survey, reaching 34.4%. This is dangerously close to the lowest level observed since Kishida took office in 2021. The Asahi Shimbun poll also indicated a decline in support, with a 5-percentage point drop to 37%, nearing the lowest level of 34%.

Both nationwide surveys were conducted via telephone over the weekend, reflecting the concerns of the Japanese public. The main reasons behind the decline in support for the Kishida cabinet stem from the public’s belief that the government’s explanation of the Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge issue is insufficient. Additionally, worries regarding the reform of the national ID card system have also contributed to the dwindling support.

The discharge of nuclear wastewater has sparked strong dissatisfaction and concerns not only among the Japanese public but also from many countries worldwide. The volume of waste water set to be discharged is equivalent to approximately 500 swimming pools. Unfortunately, the Kyodo News survey indicates that about 80% of respondents feel that the government’s explanation on this issue is inadequate, while only 16% believe it to be sufficient.

Aside from the nuclear wastewater concern, another issue troubling the Japanese public is the introduction of a national ID card system. Prime Minister Kishida made a promise last month to address the problems associated with this system. However, the upcoming implementation of mandatory national ID cards, starting next fall, has raised fears of potential data breaches. Instances where individuals discovered that their identification cards were linked to unrelated personal information have further intensified pressure on the Kishida administration.

The government’s response to the declining birth rate is also being questioned by the Japanese public. According to Asahi Shimbun’s survey, approximately 65% of respondents expressed their disapproval of the government’s approach to this issue.

As the approval ratings of the Kishida cabinet continue to decline, the government will need to address the concerns surrounding the Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge and tackle the apprehensions associated with the national ID card system. These challenges will require comprehensive explanations and measures to regain the trust and support of the Japanese public.

