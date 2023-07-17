Sasquatchfabrix. Unveils Unique Designs in 2023 Autumn and Winter LookBook

Sasquatchfabrix. Unveils 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection

Tokyo-based clothing brand, Sasquatchfabrix., known for its fusion of traditional tailoring and contemporary fashion, has released its much-anticipated 2023 autumn and winter collection. Founded by Daisuke Yokoyama and Katsuki Araki in 2003, Sasquatchfabrix. has gained recognition for its unique designs that seamlessly combine Eastern and Western styles.

This season, the brand showcases a reinvention of traditional Japanese clothing, offering a range of separates in neutral tones. The collection features playful printed blazers, collared robes, denim jackets with pockets, down jackets with built-in scarves, and soft kimonos. Additionally, there are shirts, patch zip vests, jersey vests, trench coats, denim jumpsuits, button-down cardigans, and wool varsity jackets. The pants collection includes all-over print pants, two-tone nylon pants, pleated pants, cargo joggers, and light wash jeans, providing a variety of styles in neutral colors.

Following their successful collaboration with NEEDLES in April, Sasquatchfabrix. continues to push boundaries with their innovative designs. The brand aims to create pieces that not only reflect traditional Japanese craftsmanship but also resonate with contemporary fashion sensibilities.

The 2023 autumn and winter collection is now available for purchase on Sasquatchfabrix.’s official website. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the brand can browse through the LookBook and select their favorite pieces.

As Sasquatchfabrix. continues to gain popularity for its artistic approach to fashion, it remains committed to delivering high-quality garments that cater to a global audience. With their latest collection, the brand once again showcases their ability to combine traditional and modern elements, solidifying their position as one of Japan’s most influential clothing brands.

For those interested in experiencing the unique designs offered by Sasquatchfabrix., visit their official website and explore the 2023 autumn and winter collection.

