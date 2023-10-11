The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Breaks Records with $100 Million in Advance Ticket Sales

“Taylor Swift’s concert film, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ has made history by becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time, raising $100 million in advance ticket sales worldwide. The film brings the three-hour spectacle to its largest audience yet and is set to hit theaters on Thursday, October 13, surpassing the previous record set by Justin Bieber’s ‘Never Say Never.’ This achievement is another triumph for Taylor Swift, who has recently been in the spotlight for rumored dating Travis Kelce.

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother, has revealed her thoughts on Taylor Swift and her alleged affair with her son. During a podcast called ‘Got It From My Momma,’ Donna shared what it’s like to spend time with the singer and attend Kansas City Chiefs games together. She described the experience as surreal and unlike anything she has ever been involved in before.

Donna Kelce expressed her amazement at the attention her son’s alleged romance has garnered and commented on how the media frenzy surrounding it continues to escalate each week. Despite the whirlwind, Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s sweet and down to earth.

Donna and Taylor first met on September 24 when the singer attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Bears. They were captured smiling, cheering, and applauding together. They also attended the Chiefs’ game against the Jets in New York last weekend, but it remains unclear if Donna will support her son’s alleged boyfriend at the game against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

In related news, a video surfaced of Travis Kelce leaving the stadium accompanied by his guest of honor during the Chiefs game. The identity of his guest has not been confirmed.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s concert film and her alleged romance with Travis Kelce continue to make headlines and captivate fans worldwide.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

