Japan House São Paulo presents the exhibition “Retrospective: 6 years of Japan House São Paulo” at the Japanese Pavilion, located inside Ibirapuera Park, from March 2nd to April 23rd.

The show will present an overview of the history of Japan House São Paulo since its arrival in São Paulo in 2017.

Through photos and texts, the action will recall the 39 exhibitions that took place at the Japanese institution over these six years, as well as other activities that narrated Japanese culture involving different artistic, technological, educational, gastronomic perspectives, among others.

Since its inauguration, JHSP has received more than 2.7 million visitors. Among the shows are Kengo Kuma – Eternal Ephemeral, on the work of the renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma; The fabulous universe of Tomo Koizumi with the iconic dresses of fashion designer Tomo Koizumi; Parade – Um Pingo Dripando, Uma Conta, A Tale, an unprecedented solo exhibition by visual artist Yuko Mohri; Equilíbrio, an installation that brought a playful representation of the water cycle using holographic finishing balloons; It is [ím]pairs, which highlighted the Japanese aesthetic sense through the work of five jewelry designers.

In addition to the exhibitions, an overview of the most distinguished performances will also be presented, such as the Reading Club, the Manga Cycle, the JHSP Podcast, Caminhos Brasil Japan, among other initiatives of the institution. Since 2021, JHSP has expanded its geographic reach with digital and physical actions in other states such as Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Pará and Pernambuco and countries such as Argentina and Mexico, reaching an audience of 50 thousand people in person and two million digitally each month .

About the Japanese Pavilion

Located inside Ibirapuera Park, the Japanese Pavilion was built jointly by the Japanese government and the Japanese-Brazilian community, and was donated to the city of São Paulo in 1954, in commemoration of the IV Centenary of its foundation. Since its inauguration, the space has been managed by the Brazilian Society of Japanese Culture and Social Assistance, an entity representing the Japanese-Brazilian community, and is open to the public from Thursday to Sunday. Considered one of the rare pavilions outside Japan to preserve its original characteristics, the place is one of the references of Japanese authorities visiting Brazil.

About Japan House São Paulo (JHSP)

Japan House is an international initiative with the purpose of expanding knowledge about current Japanese culture and publicizing government policies. Inaugurated on April 30, 2017, Japan House São Paulo was the first to open its doors, followed by units in London and Los Angeles.

Established as one of the main points of interest on the celebrated Avenida Paulista, JHSP highlights in its facade proposed by architect Kengo Kuma, the Japanese art of fitting using Hinoki wood. Since 2017, the institution has promoted more than thirty exhibitions and about a thousand events in areas such as architecture, technology, gastronomy, fashion and art, for which it received more than two million visitors.

Service:

Retrospective: 6 years of Japan House São Paulo

Period: from March 2 to April 23, 2023

Location: Japanese Pavilion – Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, no number, gate 10 – Parque Ibirapuera

Hours: Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Values: adult: R$ 15.00; student with ID: R$ 7.00; elderly from 60 years old: R$ 7.00; children from 5 to 12 years old: BRL 7.00; children up to 4 years old: free.

Free admission on Thursdays.