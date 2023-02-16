The big match in La Liga with Atletico Madrid ends with the success of Barcelona (1-0 with goals from Dembélé). Normal result but what happened at the end is not normal. Savic and Ferran Torres they literally came to blows after a game tackle. Atletico defender Savic (who also played for Fiorentina) and the Blaugrana forward were the protagonists of some moments of Greco-Roman wrestling: they jerked, beat, hit each other. A melee rarely seen on a football field. The referee could not do anything but extract the red card, both expelled. Video credit: Twitter