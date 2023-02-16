Home News “Coffin found in Chimila was not a threat, it was a protest against the Palangana landfill”: Police
"Coffin found in Chimila was not a threat, it was a protest against the Palangana landfill": Police

"Coffin found in Chimila was not a threat, it was a protest against the Palangana landfill": Police

The community of the Chimila 2 neighborhood was stressed and worried, after the discovery of a coffin made of cardboard was reported on Thursday night.

Initially, the community rumored that the box had been abandoned a few meters from the park in the area, in order to threaten some young people from the sector and surrounding neighborhoods, which is why uniformed men from the Metropolitan Santa Marta cordoned off the scene and began with the inquiries.

After several minutes, the agents managed to corroborate the information and cThey confirmed that the coffin contained no threats or pamphlets.

“This box was made of cardboard and was used in the protest that took place on February 10 for the extension of the Palangana sanitary landfill, which continues to cause unrest in the community,” said Lieutenant Johan Borda.

