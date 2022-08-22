Home World Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is diagnosed with the new crown virus – yqqlm
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is diagnosed with the new crown virus

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is diagnosed with the new crown virus

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, August 21 (Reporter Guo Dan) The Japanese Cabinet Office announced on the afternoon of the 21st that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was diagnosed with the new crown virus.

On August 10, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Tokyo, Japan. (Published by Xinhua News Agency)

A relevant person in the Cabinet Office said that Kishida developed low-grade fever, cough and other symptoms on the evening of the 20th. He was tested for the new crown virus at the Prime Minister’s residence at 10:00 a.m. on the 21st, and was diagnosed with the new crown virus at 4:00 p.m. Kishida is currently recuperating at the official residence, and his wife and eldest son have been confirmed as close contacts.

Kishida started the summer vacation on the 15th of this month and was originally scheduled to resume work on the 22nd. He is currently considering handling official business online.

Recently, the number of newly confirmed cases in Japan has repeatedly hit new highs in a single day. According to statistics from the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, there were 253,265 new confirmed cases nationwide on the 20th.

